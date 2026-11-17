In India, Indian Premier League cricket clubs have released a number of prominent players ahead of the IPL 2027 auction scheduled for December 16. Australians Travis Head and Mitchell Starc were released by Sunrisers Hyderabad and Delhi Capitals, respectively, Channel NewsAsia reports.

Australia national team schedule

According to ESPNcricinfo, as cited by the outlet, Head and Starc are seeking to manage their workloads due to Australia's demanding national team schedule ahead of the One Day Cricket World Cup. From December, Australia are set to play a four-Test home series against New Zealand, face India in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series in January, and play a Test match marking the 150th anniversary in March.

After the IPL concludes, Australia may also face the World Test Championship final and an Ashes series in England. England all-rounder Jacob Bethell will miss IPL 2027 due to complications during his recovery from injury. He has not played since July and is due to undergo knee surgery, which will also prevent him from joining England's tour of South Africa next month.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Trades and personnel decisions

Mumbai Indians released 13 players, including New Zealand fast bowler Trent Boult and Indian bowler Deepak Chahar. The club also traded captain Hardik Pandya to Punjab Kings for left-arm bowler Arshdeep Singh.

Defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru, who won their second consecutive IPL title in 2026, retained Virat Kohli and captain Rajat Patidar. Chennai Super Kings released Mahendra Singh Dhoni after he ended his IPL playing career: he became a team mentor. The most expensive among the released players was all-rounder Prashant Vir, with a price tag of 142 million rupees, or $1.52 million. Head, whose previous retention amount was 140 million rupees, became the second most valuable among the released cricketers.

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