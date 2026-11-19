English Premier League clubs, at a meeting in London, United Kingdom, voted to cover the legal costs of five members of the competition’s board if Manchester City’s sponsors file personal lawsuits against them. The decision was supported by 18 clubs, while two opposed it; according to Sky Sports News, Manchester City and Nottingham Forest likely voted against it.

Protection for board members

Changing the rules required the support of at least two-thirds of the clubs — 14 teams. The decision provides for reimbursing board members’ costs in the event of personal lawsuits, including possible defamation cases.

The protection will apply to board chair Alison Brittain, chief executive Richard Masters, and non-executive directors Mai Fyfield, Dharmash Mistry and Matthew Ryder.

Position of the sponsors and Manchester City

Airline Etihad Airways and telecommunications company Etisalat, which sponsor Manchester City, had stated that they were considering legal action against the Premier League. Etihad Airways, which has sponsored the club since 2009, said on September 30 that the Premier League had not engaged with the company or given it an opportunity to provide relevant information.

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Etihad said it was seeking legal advice to protect its interests. The company was not named in the published 40-page decision of the independent commission, but the carrier believes the document created “damaging consequences” for it.

Etisalat said that the Premier League’s findings regarding the company were “entirely false and defamatory” and that it was considering possible legal remedies.

In September, an independent commission found that Manchester City had breached more than 100 Premier League financial rules between 2009 and 2018. The commission concluded that the club had entered into sham contracts with commercial partners as part of a concealed funding scheme, artificially inflating revenue by £830 million. Manchester City is appealing the decision, says it is innocent of the charges brought by the Premier League, and states that there are significant errors in the commission’s findings.

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