North Korea has ordered troops on the border with South Korea to take “prompt and decisive action” if South Korean forces threaten their safety. Channel NewsAsia reports, citing North Korean state media.

Inspection of fortifications

Marshal of the Korean People’s Army Pak Jong Chon inspected fortifications on the border with South Korea on October 20, the Korean Central News Agency reported. He was accompanied by Kim Yo Jong, the sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

According to Kim Yo Jong, new fire units have already taken up firing positions at the border.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Seoul’s statement

The report from Pyongyang came a day after Seoul said it was ready to decisively punish North Korea for any further provocations if Pyongyang carries out its threats to strengthen military deployment along the border.

Tensions between the two Korean states have been rising since April 2024, when North Korea began reinforcing the border. The countries are separated by the Demilitarized Zone, established after the Korean War ended with an armistice in 1953.

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