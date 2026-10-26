North Korea sent a letter to the president of the UN Security Council in which it called the September mine explosion in the demilitarized zone an incident fabricated by South Korea. This was reported by the Korea Herald, citing North Korea's state-run KCNA agency.

Pyongyang's statements

The letter was sent to the president of the UN Security Council on Sunday by North Korea's permanent representative to the UN. In it, Pyongyang claims that Seoul allegedly fabricated the explosion in the demilitarized zone to hinder North Korea's work to reinforce the border.

North Korea described this work as a lawful exercise of sovereignty and a self-defense measure to protect territorial security from an external threat of aggression. Pyongyang also accused South Korean troops of firing warning shots at North Korean personnel who, it claims, were working on the project.

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South Korea's position

Less than a week earlier, South Korea also submitted a letter to the UN Security Council regarding the September 21 incident. In it, South Korea's ambassador to the UN, Cha Ji-hoon, outlined the findings of an investigation into the explosion, which injured three South Korean servicemen.

Seoul said the explosion was caused by a mine laid by North Korean troops in violation of the Armistice Agreement that halted the 1950–1953 Korean War. South Korea called on Pyongyang to apologize, take responsible measures, and begin dialogue to prevent further escalation and restore trust.

The exchange of letters comes amid heightened tensions at the inter-Korean border. North Korea has also threatened to resume loudspeaker broadcasts directed toward South Korea.

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