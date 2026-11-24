North Korea has threatened to consider closing Switzerland’s diplomatic office in Pyongyang after Bern imposed sanctions on the Songdowon International Children’s Camp. Kim Yo Jong, the sister of leader Kim Jong Un, said she would advise North Korea’s Foreign Ministry to examine the matter in the coming days, Korea Herald reports.

Pyongyang’s response

Kim Yo Jong called the Swiss sanctions an open hostile act and a serious violation of North Korea’s sovereignty. She also questioned the expediency of the Swiss office, opened in Pyongyang to improve bilateral relations.

According to her, Pyongyang may resort to legal and administrative measures which, Kim Yo Jong claims, are intended to protect North Korean children from external interference. She added that North Korean diplomats should take measures in response to Switzerland’s actions.

Sanctions against the camp

Switzerland imposed the sanctions last week, several days after Swiss Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis visited North Korea to open the country’s first diplomatic office in Pyongyang. Earlier this year, the United Kingdom and the European Union introduced similar restrictions against the camp.

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The Songdowon camp is located in the eastern coastal city of Wonsan. According to the publication, it has long been used to spread propaganda and foster loyalty to the regime among young people.

At the end of last year, a Ukrainian online publication reported that at least two Ukrainian children, who according to its information may have been abducted by Russian military personnel of the aggressor state, the Russian Federation, were taken to this camp.

Switzerland established diplomatic relations with North Korea in 1974. Since 1997, a Swiss humanitarian cooperation office had operated in Pyongyang, but it ceased operations in 2020 amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

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