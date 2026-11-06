North Korea has criticized Japan’s plans to increase defense spending, saying this would harm the prospects for the recovery of the Japanese economy and create “serious difficulties” for the population. As Korea Herald reports, the criticism was voiced by a researcher at the Institute for Japanese Studies under North Korea’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs in an article published by the state-run KCNA news agency.

Pyongyang’s statement

The researcher described the increase in Japan’s military spending as an “anachronistic calculation” and claimed that it would not improve Japan’s security environment but, on the contrary, worsen it. Pyongyang traditionally reacts sharply to Tokyo’s plans to strengthen its defense, saying this could heighten military tensions and accelerate a regional arms race.

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Possible budget increase

According to Reuters, Japan is considering allocating between 70 trillion and 80 trillion yen for defense over the five years beginning in April 2027. This is approximately 1.8 times more than provided for under the current five-year plan, which began in fiscal year 2023. The sum of 70 trillion yen is estimated at $444 billion.

Japan is strengthening its defense planning amid China’s increasingly active policy and North Korea’s displays of military power. This marks a departure from its previous defense-oriented approach.

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