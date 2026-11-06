North Korea selects approximately 150–200 secondary school students every year to study computer science, and some of them later become hackers in military cyber units. Channel NewsAsia reports, citing North Korean defectors and analysts.

According to them, selection begins at the age of 11–12. At 17, the best students are sent to the country's leading universities, where they undergo further selection. Selected candidates are taught cryptocurrency protocols, reverse engineering of foreign devices, advanced mathematics and foreign languages.

Benefits for cyber specialists

Successful cyber specialists in North Korea may be provided with apartments in Pyongyang, foreign-currency rewards and the opportunity to travel to friendly countries, including China, where internet access is freer. According to a former instructor who trained state hackers, a military unit can receive up to 30% of the proceeds from a successful cyberattack.

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Such workers may also qualify for membership in the ruling party and marriages to members of elite families, one defector said. At the same time, the work involves long shifts, constant surveillance and strict financial targets. Former IT workers interviewed by the human rights group PSCORE reported workdays of more than 10 hours and punishments for failing to meet foreign-currency targets.

Accusations over the Binance hack

The FBI and cryptocurrency exchange Binance said North Korea was behind the Binance hack, in which, according to the report, $6.3 billion was stolen. Pyongyang denied this. Companies investigating blockchain transactions linked the attack to the TraderTraitor group, which the FBI considers connected to the Lazarus Group.

North Korea's cyber warfare unit was created in 1998, and its role was strengthened after Kim Jong Un came to power. In 2013, he named cyber warfare, alongside nuclear weapons and missiles, as one of the key tools of the country's strike capability. South Korea's National Intelligence Service estimated in 2024 that approximately 8,400 people in North Korea were involved in cyber operations.

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