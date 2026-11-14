North Korea has changed the official proportions of its national flag for the first time since the state was founded in 1948. The height-to-width ratio was changed from 1:2 to 1:1.65, making the flag less elongated. This was reported by the Korea Herald, citing the revised constitution published on the Naenara website.

Changes to the constitution

The new flag parameters are set out in Article 166 of the revised constitution. At the same time, the basic design of the symbol has not changed: it retains a red central field, white and blue stripes, and a red five-pointed star in a white circle.

On a separate Naenara page, North Korean authorities explained the official symbolism of the colors. According to their version, the red field represents the blood of participants in the anti-Japanese revolutionary struggle. The white circle and stripes are meant to signify loyalty to the ruling Workers' Party of Korea and the country's leader, while the blue stripes represent anti-imperialist independence, peace and friendship in the world, and state sovereignty.

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A separate state identity

Analysts view the revision of the flag's proportions as part of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's course toward forming a separate national identity within the doctrine of two hostile states on the Korean Peninsula.

In 2024, North Korea also changed the lyrics of its national anthem, replacing the word “Samcholli” — a traditional expression referring to the entire Korean Peninsula — with the phrase “this world.” Earlier this year, provisions related to Korean reunification were removed from the constitution.

Lim Eul Chul, a professor at the Institute for Far Eastern Studies at Kyungnam University, said that changing the proportions while retaining the basic design combines the legacy of North Korea's previous leaders with the formation of a separate political identity in the Kim Jong Un era.

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