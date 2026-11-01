Defense research institutes in North Korea tested a major weapons system, state agency KCNA said on Saturday, October 31, Channel NewsAsia reports. According to KCNA, the purpose of the test was to assess the combat suitability and power of a cluster warhead intended to equip tactical ballistic missiles.

Claimed warhead characteristics

KCNA claims that the standard Type 2 cluster warhead can strike a target area of 12 to 13 hectares at maximum density. A representative of North Korea's missile administration also said that such warheads are divided into four categories, but did not explain their differences.

According to the state media, by the end of 2026 North Korea plans to give its military units the capability to use all types of these munitions depending on operational tasks.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

North Korean missile launches

In recent weeks, Pyongyang has stepped up displays of its military capabilities, conducting several missile tests and holding a drone exhibition. On October 29, North Korea launched about 10 ballistic missiles from its east coast toward the sea, on the day German Chancellor Friedrich Merz visited South Korea for a summit.

Analysts cited by the outlet believe that these tests may be part of North Korea's efforts to modernize its armed forces.

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