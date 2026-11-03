North Korea has claimed it tested a cluster warhead for a strategic cruise missile, as well as its ability to carry out a vertical strike on a target. This was reported by RMF24, citing the South Korean agency Yonhap.

Claims about a cluster warhead

North Korea's Institute of Warheads, cited by the state-run KCNA agency, claims that the test confirmed the capabilities of a medium-sized cluster warhead. According to the institution, at maximum strike density it is capable of hitting an area of 5 to 6 hectares.

Yonhap notes that Kim Jong Un's regime had previously announced its intention to introduce various types of cluster warheads by the end of the year. Last Saturday, North Korea already tested similar munitions for tactical ballistic missiles.

Vertical strike

North Korea's Institute of Cruise Missile Systems also claimed that the missile had achieved full vertical-strike capability. Pyongyang says this was achieved by improving controllability during the final stage of flight and taking into account the geographical conditions of the target.

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South Korean experts cited by Yonhap believe that North Korea may seek to gain the ability to strike underground military facilities and tunnels in South Korea. A representative of the Korea Defense and Security Forum explained that a vertical trajectory makes it possible to increase destructive power by accelerating the missile to maximum speed before it hits the target due to Earth's gravity.

A spokesperson for South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said that the country's military has precision-strike capabilities which, he said, are 20 years ahead of the technologies declared by the North, and maintains constant operational readiness in the event of provocations by Pyongyang.

Cluster munitions disperse numerous smaller submunitions over a large area above the target. A significant number of unexploded elements create a long-term danger for civilians. North Korea is not a party to the 2008 Oslo Convention, which prohibits the acquisition, production, stockpiling and use of such munitions.

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