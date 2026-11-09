North Korea’s state agency KCNA reported that the country tested a new high-speed torpedo weapon system on Monday. Cyprus Mail published this information on Tuesday in a Reuters News Service report.

Statement on the test results

According to KCNA, the test assessed the system’s combat effectiveness. This assessment comes from North Korea’s state media. The cited report does not provide the technical specifications of the torpedo system or the circumstances of the test.

Plans for the navy

KCNA also stated that the system was jointly developed by defense research institutions. The agency did not name the institutions involved in the development. According to KCNA, the system is planned to be introduced into North Korea’s naval forces from the beginning of 2027.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

The Cyprus Mail report contains no independent confirmation of the test results. It relays information disseminated by North Korea’s state agency KCNA.

Read the original report in Cyprus Mail.

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