North Korea said it would accelerate the strengthening of its nuclear deterrent, calling the joint US-South Korean Iron Mace military exercises a rehearsal for nuclear war aimed at the DPRK. This was reported by Channel NewsAsia, citing the state-run KCNA news agency.

Statement by a Workers' Party representative

The statement was made by Kim Jong Sik, deputy director of one of the departments of the ruling Workers' Party of Korea. He said that the Iron Mace exercises demonstrated that the United States' intentions to suppress North Korea using nuclear weapons remain unchanged, and that threats to the DPRK are intensifying.

Kim Jong Sik also said that Iron Mace and other joint military activities by Washington and Seoul allegedly confirm the need to build up North Korea's nuclear forces more rapidly.

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Iron Mace exercises

According to South Korea's military, the Iron Mace exercises lasted from September 29 to October 2. Their purpose was to integrate US nuclear capabilities with South Korea's conventional forces.

Analysts noted that Kim Jong Sik's statement on nuclear policy is unusual, as he is a key official overseeing the development and production of the DPRK's nuclear and missile capabilities. Yang Moo-jin, professor emeritus at the University of North Korean Studies, suggested that the official's role may be expanding to include nuclear and missile policy issues.

Tensions between the two Koreas increased after a landmine explosion on the border in September. After that, Pyongyang threatened to resume propaganda broadcasts through loudspeakers directed at South Korea by the end of October, but the South Korean military said on November 2 that it had no confirmation that the threat had been carried out.

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