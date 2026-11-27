North Korea changed its national flag as part of a constitutional amendment that also enshrined the country’s status as a nuclear state. References to “peaceful reunification,” which Kim Jong Un’s predecessors had pursued, were removed from the constitution’s text.

Constitutional changes

The change to state symbols became part of the constitutional amendment. The updated text defines North Korea as a nuclear state and contains no references to the policy of peaceful reunification of the Korean Peninsula, which was supported by the predecessors of the country’s current leader.

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Diplomatic ties

France 24 reports on the changes. The broadcaster’s report notes that Kim Jong Un is also demonstrating a desire to expand diplomatic ties with friendly countries. France 24 discussed these latest steps by Pyongyang with Edward Howell of the University of Oxford. The programme episode about these events was released on November 27, 2026.

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