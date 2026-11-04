North Korea launches unidentified object toward East Sea — Korea Herald

North Korea on Wednesday launched an unidentified object toward the East Sea. Korea Herald reported this, citing South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff.

Launch details

The South Korean military did not specify the number of objects launched, their flight range, or other characteristics. If the launch is confirmed as ballistic, it will be North Korea’s 19th such launch since the beginning of the year.

The previous recorded launch took place on October 29, when North Korea fired more than 10 short-range ballistic missiles from the Wonsan area.

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Military statements and tensions with the United States

On Monday, the Joint Chiefs of Staff said it does not disclose information about every North Korean weapons launch. At the same time, the agency noted that it usually reports ballistic missile launches because they violate UN Security Council resolutions. The statement was made after criticism over the delayed disclosure of a North Korean launch on October 31.

The launch took place amid tensions between Pyongyang and Washington over U.S. accusations that North Korean hackers were involved in the theft of more than $6 billion in cryptocurrency from the Binance exchange. Kim Yo Jong, the sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, rejected the accusations and said Pyongyang sees no need for dialogue with the United States as long as Washington maintains what it considers a hostile policy toward North Korea.

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