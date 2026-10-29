North Korea launched more than 10 short-range ballistic missiles toward the East Sea on October 29. The launches were detected from the area of the city of Wonsan at around 12:30 p.m. local time, Korea Herald reported, citing South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff.

Launches from the Wonsan area

South Korea's military did not disclose the missiles' flight range. The Joint Chiefs of Staff said it had strengthened surveillance and vigilance over the possibility of additional launches. South Korea, the United States and Japan are closely sharing information on the launches.

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Previous launches

According to the outlet, the previous launch of several missiles toward the East Sea took place on October 12. At that time, some of the missiles flew more than 900 kilometers. If it is confirmed that the missiles launched on October 29 were ballistic, this will be North Korea's 17th such launch since the beginning of the year.

On the eve, South Korea, the United States and other partners reaffirmed their commitment to the denuclearization of North Korea. In a joint statement, 11 countries and the European Union also welcomed recent sanctions targeting North Korean overseas workers, its cyber activities and military cooperation with Russia.

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