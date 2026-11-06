A spokesperson for North Korea’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs accused the United States and the international community of taking a political approach following the decision by the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) to keep the country on its list of high-risk jurisdictions. The Korea Herald reported this, citing the state-run Korean Central News Agency.

According to the spokesperson, the FATF has turned into a “highly politicized” body which, in Pyongyang’s view, operates within the framework of Washington’s hostile policy toward North Korea.

FATF decision

In a statement dated October 30, the FATF said that North Korea would remain on the list of high-risk jurisdictions subject to a call for action. The group also called for the termination of banking relationships with North Korean banks, the closure of subsidiaries and branches linked to North Korean financial institutions abroad, and restrictions on business and financial transactions with the country.

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The FATF has classified North Korea as a high-risk jurisdiction since 2011. A representative of North Korea’s Foreign Ministry rejected accusations of money laundering, terrorist financing, illicit drug trafficking and currency counterfeiting. According to KCNA, he called these claims fabrications by the United States and its allies aimed at “demonizing” the country.

Pyongyang’s position

The North Korean Foreign Ministry representative said that the country has been holding consultations with the FATF since 2013 and has amended domestic legislation on combating money laundering and terrorist financing in an effort to increase the transparency of financial transactions. At the same time, he said, the FATF continues to view North Korea as a threat to the international financial system and as a jurisdiction requiring countermeasures.

Pyongyang also criticized the 2024 decision to strip North Korea of its observer status in the Asia/Pacific Group on Money Laundering. The statement claims that international financial monitoring structures act in coordination with the United States.

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