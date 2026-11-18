Israel’s Knesset has elected Matan Kahana as the new speaker of parliament. His candidacy was supported by 66 lawmakers in the 120-seat chamber, while Ofir Katz, backed by Benjamin Netanyahu’s bloc, received 52 votes. As The Guardian reports, the vote was preceded by more than seven hours of debate.

An advantage for Eisenkot’s bloc

Kahana is an ally of Gadi Eisenkot, who is trying to form the next government and replace Netanyahu as prime minister. After the parliamentary elections on October 27, Netanyahu and his allies lost their parliamentary majority, and Israel’s president tasked Eisenkot with forming a coalition. He has up to five weeks to reach agreements.

While coalition negotiations continue, Eisenkot’s bloc, together with Arab parties that are not part of the bloc, can use its majority in the newly sworn-in Knesset to advance legislative initiatives. Last week, they introduced bills to limit the prime minister’s terms in office, establish a government body to investigate the Hamas-led attacks of October 7, 2023, and repeal laws that limit the powers of the judiciary.

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Legislative priorities

According to Asaf Shapira of the Israel Democracy Institute, the speaker’s position gives Eisenkot’s bloc a significant advantage, as the Knesset speaker can speed up or slow down the progress of bills. Kahana replaced Netanyahu ally Amir Ohana in the post.

Among Eisenkot’s bloc’s likely priorities are repealing laws that gave the government a greater role in appointing judges and weakened the powers of the attorney general. Netanyahu’s opponents also claim that he obstructed an independent investigation into possible military or intelligence failures related to the October 7, 2023 attacks.

If Eisenkot fails to form a government, the president may give Netanyahu an opportunity to create a coalition. In that case, the Likud party may gain control of the temporary committee that determines much of the Knesset’s work before a government is formed. At the same time, bills must pass committee consideration and several votes in parliament, which may complicate their swift adoption.

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