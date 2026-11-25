In Israel, Knesset members approved in a preliminary reading a bill to establish a state commission to investigate the security failures that enabled the Hamas attack on October 7, 2023. The document was supported by 65 lawmakers, while 50 voted against it.

Further consideration

The bill was submitted by Yashar party lawmaker Gadi Eisenkot, who is seeking the post of prime minister. The document will be referred to a Knesset committee. To take effect, it must pass three more readings.

According to France 24, under a Knesset statement, the commission will consist of five members. It must publish an interim report within a year after the announcement of its establishment. The bill allocates 7 million shekels, or about $2 million, for forming the commission.

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Government position

During the election campaign, Eisenkot promised to swiftly establish an independent state commission to investigate the failures that made the attack possible. According to the outlet, more than 1,200 people were killed in the attack.

The government of acting Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, which was in power at the time of the attack, had previously rejected calls for such an investigation. Instead, the government proposed a bipartisan commission whose members would be appointed by politicians. Eisenkot's party called the legislative initiative necessary to establish the truth and draw lessons for Israel's security.

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