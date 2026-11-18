Italy’s ruling centre-right coalition is introducing an amendment to the government’s latest security decree that provides for banning access to social media for children under the age of 13. This was reported by ANSA English.

Conditions for teenagers

According to the initiative, children aged 13 to 15 will be able to use social media through an account managed by their parents or legal guardians. After reaching the age of 16, they will be able to independently open and manage their own accounts.

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Position of the initiators

The first signatory of the amendment is MP Fabio Rampelli from Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni’s right-wing Brothers of Italy party. He said that the initiative could become a decisive step for parents facing their children’s digital addiction.

Rampelli also said that major social platforms use algorithms which, in his assessment, have a destructive impact on minors’ psyche and their physical and mental well-being. According to the agency, the decree is similar to provisions of the KIDS Act proposed in the EU.

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