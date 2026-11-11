In Indonesia, a coalition of senior medical educators, civil society and anti-corruption organizations has called on the WHO Executive Board to reject the candidacy of Health Minister Budi Gunadi Sadikin for the position of the organization’s director-general. As Health Policy Watch reports, the group submitted a 12-page dossier dated November 4 to board members and diplomatic missions in Geneva.

The coalition accuses Sadikin, who has led the ministry since 2020, of marginalizing or punishing doctors, researchers and healthcare workers for criticizing government policy. The authors of the appeal also claim that during his tenure, the independence of scientific and professional medical organizations weakened, while centralization and commercialization of the healthcare system increased, and questions arose regarding the management of genomic data and the distribution of benefits from its use.

Dispute over healthcare reform

A significant part of the criticism is linked to the 2023 healthcare law, which placed under state oversight powers over professional standards, specialist training and ethical rules that had previously been managed by independent professional associations. The reform prompted lawsuits and protests from the medical community.

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On January 30, 2026, Indonesia’s Constitutional Court ruled that collegiums determining specialization and training standards must operate independently. The court also determined that the Indonesian Health Council must be independent of the minister and accountable to the president. The coalition considers this a partial reversal of elements of the reform.

The ministry’s position and WHO election

Indonesia’s Ministry of Health and the country’s permanent mission in Geneva did not respond to the publication’s request for comment on the allegations by the publication deadline. Sadikin’s campaign also did not provide a comment, saying it would send a response later.

Sadikin remains one of the contenders for the position: during his tenure, according to data cited in the report, 453 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines were distributed in Indonesia, while the prevalence of stunting among children fell from 24.4% in 2021 to 19.8% in 2024. In January 2027, the WHO Executive Board is to select three finalists, and the election of the director-general is scheduled for May of that year.

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