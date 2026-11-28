The Saudi-led coalition said it conducted a retaliatory military operation on the evening of November 28 and destroyed assets used by the Houthis to support ballistic missile and drone attacks. This was reported by Anadolu Agency.

Coalition statement

Coalition spokesperson Turki al-Maliki said these assets supported attacks on civilians and civilian infrastructure in Yemen and Saudi Arabia. According to him, they were also used to create a threat to freedom of navigation in the southern Red Sea and the Bab el-Mandeb Strait.

Al-Maliki said the coalition would not hesitate to respond immediately to Houthi attacks targeting civilians and civilian infrastructure. The statement provided no details on the location of the operation or possible casualties.

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Houthi claims of attacks

Separately, Houthi military spokesperson Yahya Saree said the group had carried out five operations against targets in Saudi Arabia over the previous 48 hours. He claimed there was a direct hit on King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh and also said that two radar systems in Abha and Khamis Mushait in the southwest of the country had been disabled.

Saree also said the attacks caused fires at an oil refinery in Jazan and the Hawiyah gas plant south of Al-Ahsa. He claimed that another operation targeted power plants in Al-Shuqaiq and Jazan and caused significant damage to them.

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