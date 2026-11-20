The Saudi-led coalition fighting Yemen’s Houthis has urged civilians to evacuate from the Red Sea port of Hodeidah. The appeal was issued for the safety of the civilian population, Anadolu Agency reports.

Evacuation route

Coalition spokesperson Turki al-Maliki published the appeal on the social media platform X. He also shared a map that apparently showed a designated evacuation route. The spokesperson provided no other details regarding the appeal.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

War in Yemen

Yemen has been engulfed in conflict since 2014, when the Houthis seized the capital, Sanaa, and other parts of the country, including Hodeidah. In 2015, the Saudi-led coalition intervened in the war on the side of Yemen’s internationally recognized government.

The resumption of hostilities since July has disrupted the relative calm that had lasted since 2022. It has also exacerbated the humanitarian and displacement crises in the country.

Read us on