In Israel, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's coalition no longer has a parliamentary majority, but his Likud party remains the strongest political force. This is stated in an analysis by Der Spiegel published on October 28, 2026.

Netanyahu's position after the elections

The publication notes that Netanyahu may remain in power despite his coalition losing its majority. In a caption to a photograph of the prime minister near a voting booth, Der Spiegel cites his call to form a strong right-wing national government.

The analysis's author, Muriel Kalisch, examines why Netanyahu still enjoys the trust of many voters. The article also focuses on his political prospects after the elections.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

The Iran issue in the election campaign

According to Der Spiegel's assessment, the prime minister successfully emphasized fears related to Iran. The publication also recalls that the mass killings of October 7 took place while Netanyahu was heading Israel's government.

Despite the coalition's loss of its majority, Likud retained its position as the strongest political force. Der Spiegel notes that this leaves Netanyahu with an opportunity to remain in power.

Read us on