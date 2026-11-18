In Germany, the leadership of the Union and SPD coalition has agreed to reduce the electricity tax for all consumers. Funding for this decision is currently provided only for 2027, Tagesschau reports.

Tax planned to be cut to the EU minimum

The coalition aims to reduce the electricity tax to the minimum level permitted in the European Union. The decision states that a permanent tax reduction is a planned goal. The coalition plans to use the resources of the EEG account for funding, the amount of which largely depends on electricity prices from renewable sources.

If the surplus in the EEG account is insufficient, the coalition plans to adopt a package of measures to cover needs that arise during the year.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Fuel price cap designed for three months

The coalition committee also supported introducing a fuel price cap from January 1, 2027. The federal government plans to approve a draft law and the related regulation on December 2, which will make it possible to activate this mechanism.

The initiative is explained by an extraordinary crisis situation caused by events in the Strait of Hormuz. The legal basis for the price cap is planned to be established for 12 months, but the regulation itself will initially be in force for three months. The issue of extending it is to be considered before the end of this period.

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