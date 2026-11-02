The opposition Coalition in the Australian state of Victoria has promised to provide the Country Fire Authority (CFA) with 335 new fire trucks over five years if it wins the election on November 28. The A$200 million plan also includes building or upgrading 17 fire stations and an intention to recruit 10,000 CFA volunteers over 10 years, ABC News reports.

Upgrading the aging fleet

Shadow Emergency Services Minister Danny O’Brien said the state’s fire truck fleet had been gradually deteriorating. According to him, Auditor-General data show that 57% of fire trucks are at least 15 years old, while about a quarter of CFA vehicles have been in service for more than 30 years.

O’Brien said that of approximately 2,200 CFA vehicles, 802 remain single-cab tankers. According to him, this means firefighters have to travel behind the cab and are exposed to heat, smoke and dust. The Coalition plans to retire these 802 vehicles over approximately a decade.

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Last month, the state Auditor-General concluded that more than A$1 billion was needed to modernize Victoria’s aging fire truck fleet. At the same time, the incumbent Labor government announced an A$167 million investment intended to provide 150 new fire trucks for the CFA and Fire Rescue Victoria by 2030.

Other election promises

The Coalition also said that if it wins, it will abolish Labor’s emergency services tax and restore the previous Fire Services Property Levy collection model.

For its part, the One Nation party promised to create a Your Money website to track state government spending in real time. Under the party’s plan, the resource would display revenue and expenditure, data on programs, grants, staff, public debt and interest payments. It also plans to publish cabinet decisions within 30 working days.

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