The Saudi Arabia-led coalition said its air defense forces intercepted and destroyed two ballistic missiles launched by the Houthis toward the Saudi Arabian capital, Riyadh. On November 8, Anadolu Agency reported this, citing a coalition spokesperson.

Statement by the coalition spokesperson

Coalition spokesperson Major General Turki al-Maliki reported the interception of the missiles in a post on the social media platform X. According to him, air defense systems destroyed two ballistic missiles that the Houthi group launched toward Riyadh. In his statement, he called the Houthis a terrorist militia.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Missile toward the Eastern Province

Several hours earlier, the coalition had reported intercepting another ballistic missile launched by the Houthis toward Saudi Arabia's Eastern Province. The source provides no information about the possible consequences of these launches.

The reports came amid an ongoing military escalation between the coalition and Yemen's Houthi group. According to the agency, the Houthis have repeatedly carried out missile and drone attacks on Saudi Arabian territory.

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