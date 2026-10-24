The Coalition to Support Legitimacy in Yemen said it intercepted and destroyed two ballistic missiles in Saudi Arabia that the Houthis had launched toward the cities of Riyadh and Khamis Mushait. The coalition also reported destroying two drones heading toward Saudi Arabia’s southern region, Asharq Al-Awsat reports.

Coalition statement

The coalition categorically rejected claims circulated by the Houthis alleging that Saudi Arabia had threatened to strike tribal and civilian gatherings. It called these claims unfounded.

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Coalition spokesperson Major General Turki al-Maliki said in a statement released on Thursday that the accusations were an attempt to mislead the public, divert attention from the group’s problems and actions, and draw Yemeni tribes into its conflicts.

Saudi Arabia’s position

The coalition’s statement also emphasized Saudi Arabia’s commitment to Yemen’s security and stability and to preserving the historical and brotherly ties between the peoples of the two countries. The coalition said it seeks to prevent Yemeni tribes from being used or drawn into conflicts that do not align with Yemenis’ aspirations for security, peace, and development.

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