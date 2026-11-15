The Saudi-led coalition said it intercepted and destroyed two drones over the Mecca area and another over the Medina area in western Saudi Arabia. According to the coalition, Yemen’s Houthis launched two drones toward Mecca.

Coalition statement

Coalition spokesperson Turki al-Maliki reported the interceptions in two separate statements on X. As Anadolu Agency reports, the coalition did not name the party that launched the drone intercepted over the Medina area. No information on possible casualties or damage was released either.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Other reports of attacks

Earlier the same day, the coalition said it had intercepted and destroyed two ballistic missiles that the Houthis allegedly launched toward Riyadh, as well as two drones over Saudi Arabia’s Eastern Province. The coalition did not specify who launched the drones over the eastern part of the country.

There was no immediate reaction from the Houthis to these statements. The group had previously denied carrying out strikes on the Mecca and Medina areas. According to the agency, since July the Houthis have intensified attacks on Saudi Arabia, using ballistic and cruise missiles and drones against airports, oil facilities and other targets.

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