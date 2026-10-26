The Saudi Arabia-led coalition said it intercepted and destroyed three drones on Monday over the country's capital, Riyadh, and the southern region of Saudi Arabia.

Coalition statement

According to Anadolu Agency, the coalition reported this in a statement. It said that the three drones were intercepted and destroyed in the Riyadh area and in the country's southern region.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Incident details

The coalition provided no details about the origin of the drones or their intended targets. The report also did not specify which of the three drones was intercepted in each of the named areas.

The Anadolu Agency report is dated October 26, 2026, and was updated the same day. Istanbul, Türkiye, is listed as the location where the report was prepared.

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