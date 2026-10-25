In Saudi Arabia, the Coalition to Support Legitimacy in Yemen said it intercepted and destroyed three ballistic missiles which, according to its information, the Houthis launched toward Riyadh, Taif and Yanbu. The Coalition also reported intercepting a drone directed toward the country’s Eastern Province.

As Asharq Al-Awsat reports, Saudi Arabia’s General Directorate of Civil Defense said its units in the Mecca and Medina regions responded to falling debris following the interception of two ballistic missiles. According to the agency, these missiles were launched toward the two regions.

Falling debris

Parts of the intercepted missiles fell in Wadi Al-Mughammas in the Mecca region. Debris was also found in the Al-Nuzha district in Jeddah Governorate, Wadi Jalil in Taif Governorate, and the center of Mastura in Rabigh Governorate.

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Wadi Al-Mughammas is located about 20 kilometers east of the Grand Mosque and near the site of rituals at Arafat. Civil Defense had earlier issued early warnings of potential danger in Riyadh, Mecca, Jeddah, Taif, Yanbu, Najran and Wadi Al-Dawasir, and minutes later reported that the danger had passed.

Officials’ reaction

The President of Religious Affairs at the Grand Mosque and the Prophet’s Mosque, Sheikh Abdulrahman Al-Sudais, condemned the continued attacks on Mecca and Medina. He called them an infringement on the sanctity of the two cities and said that such attacks would not undermine Saudi Arabia’s security and stability.

Jasem Mohamed Albudaiwi, Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council, also condemned the attack, citing a threat to civilian safety and regional stability. Ismail Ould Cheikh Ahmed, Secretary-General of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation, called the attacks heinous and urged states of the Islamic world to take joint action to stop them.

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