The Saudi Arabia-led coalition said it intercepted and destroyed a drone over the Riyadh region on October 31, calling it hostile. According to Anadolu Agency, coalition spokesperson Turki al-Maliki made the statement.

Debris after the interception

According to the spokesperson, debris fell to the ground after the interception, but there were no casualties. Al-Maliki wrote on social media platform X that the relevant authorities are continuing to inspect the site.

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Previous interceptions

The day before, on October 30, the spokesperson reported the interception of two other drones in Saudi Arabia's Eastern Province and the country's southern region.

The incidents are taking place amid intensified fighting between the Houthis and the coalition. Since 2015, Saudi Arabia has led a military coalition that supports Yemen's government against the Houthis. The Houthis have controlled Yemen's capital, Sanaa, and parts of the country since 2014. The report also notes that attacks on Saudi airports and energy facilities occurred during this confrontation.

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