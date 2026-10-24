The Coalition to Support Legitimacy in Yemen said it intercepted and destroyed two ballistic missiles which, according to its information, the Houthis launched toward the Saudi cities of Taif and Yanbu. This was reported by the coalition’s official spokesperson, Major General Turki al-Maliki.

Coalition statement

According to Asharq Al-Awsat, al-Maliki reported the interception and destruction of the missiles on Saturday, October 24. The coalition’s statement described them as ballistic missiles.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Civil defense warning

Shortly before this, Riyadh’s civil defense service issued a warning about potential danger in four western regions of Saudi Arabia. The locations named in the notice included Taif, Yanbu, and Mecca.

Residents were advised to move to the nearest safe location. All warnings were canceled a few minutes later.

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