In Saudi Arabia, the Coalition to Restore Legitimacy in Yemen said it had destroyed a ballistic missile launcher that the Houthis, it claimed, used to attack Riyadh on Tuesday. Asharq Al-Awsat reports. The statement was released on October 21, 2026.

Missile interception

Earlier, the coalition said that Saudi forces had intercepted a ballistic missile aimed at the Saudi Arabian capital. Coalition spokesperson Major General Turki al-Maliki said in a post on social media platform X that the missile had been intercepted and destroyed. According to him, the Houthis launched it toward Riyadh.

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Warning in Riyadh

Before that, Saudi Arabia's civil defense issued a notification through the National Early Warning Platform about a potential danger in Riyadh. The coalition holds the Houthis responsible for launching the missile. The coalition's statement also concerns the destruction of the launcher, which it links to this attack.

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