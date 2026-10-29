Coalition says it destroyed Houthi missile — Asharq Al-Awsat

The Coalition to Restore Legitimacy in Yemen said it destroyed a ballistic missile early on Thursday that, according to its information, the Houthis had launched toward Saudi Arabia’s Eastern Province. This was reported by Asharq Al-Awsat.

Warnings for two regions

Saudi Arabia’s Civil Defense had earlier issued two warnings about a potential danger in the southwestern province of Najran and the Eastern Province. A few minutes later, the service reported that the threat had passed in both areas.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Humanitarian situation in Yemen

Houthi attacks on villages and residential areas in the Yemeni provinces of Lahj and Taiz, according to the outlet, forced hundreds of families to leave their homes and deepened the humanitarian crisis. In the country, 22.3 million people need humanitarian assistance.

Government sources told the outlet that the Houthis had intensified attacks on residential areas using missiles, drones, and mortar shells after failing to make progress on the ground. The International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies said that access to humanitarian aid and basic services for displaced people is becoming increasingly difficult. Before the latest escalation, Yemen had about 5.2 million internally displaced people, while 2.2 million children under the age of five suffered from acute malnutrition.

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