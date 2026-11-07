The Saudi Arabia-led coalition said its air defense forces intercepted and destroyed a cruise missile that the Houthis launched toward the Riyadh region in Saudi Arabia.

Coalition statement

Coalition spokesperson Major General Turki al-Maliki reported this on the social network X. According to him, air defense forces intercepted and destroyed a missile launched by what he called the “Houthi terrorist militia.”

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He noted that the missile was launched toward the region of Saudi Arabia’s capital. As Anadolu Agency reports, the coalition’s statement came amid intensified fighting between the coalition and Yemen’s Houthi group.

Conflict in Yemen

Since 2015, Saudi Arabia has led a military coalition supporting Yemen’s internationally recognized government in its confrontation with the Houthis. This came after the group seized the capital, Sanaa, and other parts of the country the previous year.

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