The leaders of the CDU/CSU coalition and the Social Democratic Party will hold a meeting of the coalition committee at the Chancellery, where they will consider reducing the electricity tax, compensating for so-called cold progression, pension reform and fuel price caps. As Tagesschau reports, these decisions require significant budget spending and could affect Chancellor Friedrich Merz’s ability to fulfil his promises.

Electricity tax

The coalition agreement provides for reducing the electricity tax to the European minimum level for all consumers. At present, the tax has been reduced only for industry, businesses and agriculture. According to the outlet’s estimate, a three-person household could save between €70 and €90 per year.

Extending the tax cut to private consumers would cost the federal budget at least €5 billion annually. These funds were not found during the final negotiations on the 2027 budget. At the same time, Merz and CSU leader Markus Söder said that a decision on reducing the tax must be made at the committee meeting.

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Pensions and fuel prices

Another issue is compensation for cold progression — a situation in which a salary increase caused by inflation and tax progression does not result in a real increase in a worker’s income. According to Tagesschau, the compensation would cost the federal government and the states about €2 billion each.

The coalition must also resolve differences over pension reform. In June, the pension commission submitted 33-point proposals to the government, but disputes remain over the possible abolition of a pension without deductions after 45 years of contributions and the timetable for preparing the draft law.

The fuel discount expires at the end of the year. The partners had agreed to introduce a state price cap at filling stations no later than the beginning of the new year, but have not agreed on its mechanism. SPD leader and Finance Minister Lars Klingbeil expects clear support from the coalition committee for a windfall profits tax, while the CDU/CSU opposes such a tax at the national level.

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