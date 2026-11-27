In New Zealand, the final vote count in the parliamentary election showed that the ruling centre-right coalition won 65 seats in the 130-seat parliament — one short of a majority. Prime Minister Christopher Luxon needs the support of the centrist Opportunity party to remain in power, Channel NewsAsia reports.

Final count results

In the November 7 election, Luxon’s National Party won 40 seats. Its junior coalition partners, ACT and New Zealand First, won 13 and 12 seats respectively. The largest opposition Labour Party has 36 seats, while the Opportunity party, which entered parliament for the first time, has seven.

Opportunity leader Kyulei Wong said her party would negotiate with the National Party as the force that won the most seats. According to her, all options remain possible, including working outside the government.

Government negotiations

Luxon stressed the need to form a stable government that can serve its full term. ACT leader David Seymour said a government could be formed fairly quickly if the coalition is prepared to cooperate with Opportunity in some format.

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Opportunity’s platform includes strengthening climate commitments, banning bottom trawling, tougher competition rules, and a more active state investment policy. Some of these positions conflict with the current coalition’s approach.

Based on the voting results, a centre-left coalition of Labour, the Green Party and Te Pati Maori will be unable to form a government even with Opportunity’s support. At the same time, New Zealand First could form a coalition with the centre-left parties, as it did after the 2017 election. If Luxon fails to reach a coalition or government-support agreement, and other parties are also unable to form a majority, the country will have to hold new elections.

Special votes changed the balance

Preliminary results gave the coalition a two-seat majority. The final count included special votes from voters who cast ballots abroad or outside their electoral district. The Electoral Commission reported 2,931,604 votes cast, of which 484,865 were special votes.

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