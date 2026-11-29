The mare Wodhooh, ridden by Danny Gilligan, won the BAR 1 Betting Hatton’s Grace Hurdle at Fairyhouse Racecourse. She finished one and a half lengths ahead of Jimmy Du Seuil, while one of the joint favourites, Teahupoo, was another eight lengths behind the winner. As Sky Sports News reports, this was Wodhooh’s 11th victory in 13 hurdle starts.

Wodhooh’s finishing surge

Casheldale Lad led for a long time and retained first place after the penultimate hurdle. However, approaching the final obstacle, Wodhooh, ridden by Gilligan, passed him, with Jimmy Du Seuil then moving forward. Wodhooh subsequently maintained her advantage over her rival and won.

The winner’s trainer, Gordon Elliott, said the team changed its plan at the start of the week because of concerns that the ground at Ascot, where Wodhooh was due to run in the Long Walk Hurdle, was too good. According to him, jockey Jack Kennedy chose Teahupoo, while Gilligan was instructed to keep Wodhooh behind the rivals and attack before the final hurdle.

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After the success, Wodhooh became the favourite for the Stayers’ Hurdle at Cheltenham in March at Paddy Power odds of 5-1, replacing 7-1. Elliott said the mare is due to have one more run before that start, while the team is also considering the Mares’ Hurdle among the possible options.

Other results of the day

In the BAR 1 Betting Royal Bond Novice Hurdle, five-year-old Skerry Hill, ridden by Jack Kennedy, won by 12 lengths over Mr Hollywood. It was the horse’s second victory in hurdle races: on his debut at Down Royal, he won by 32 lengths. Elliott said the team would consider one more start for Skerry Hill before Cheltenham.

Come Walk With Me won the BAR 1 Betting Drinmore Novice Chase. The horse is owned, bred and trained by Eddie O’Leary. Starting at odds of 18-1 after a break of more than 200 days, the horse finished three-quarters of a length ahead of favourite Love Me Tender. It was O’Leary’s first runner in top-level competition.

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