In Japan, publisher Kodansha launched its new manga label, Kaqreal, on November 11. It will create fictional comic versions of historical materials and materials prepared based on journalistic reports for adult readers who are increasingly choosing screen content over traditional books, The Japan Times reports.

Combining reporting and manga

Kaqreal is intended to combine the reporting foundation of Kodansha’s existing media brands, Weekly Gendai and Friday, with the company’s manga expertise. Kodansha publishes, among other titles, the series “Attack on Titan,” “Akira,” “Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon,” and Blue Lock.

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Aiming for new readers

Kaqreal editor-in-chief Toshihiro Tsuchiya said the label seeks to attract new readers by combining journalistic messages with the empathy offered by manga. According to the publication, the launch is part of Kodansha’s search for new audiences beyond traditional book publishing amid declining print book sales. The publisher is also developing new projects through its innovation laboratory.

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