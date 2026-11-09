American Coco Gauff defeated Jessica Pegula in the first round of the WTA Finals 2026 group stage in Indian Wells, USA. The match lasted 159 minutes and ended 6:4, 6:7(5), 6:2. This was reported by Interia Sport.

Gauff took the first set

In the opening set, the tennis players held serve, although Gauff saved three break points in the ninth game. At 5:4, Pegula had several opportunities to hold her serve, but Gauff converted her fourth set point and won the set in 46 minutes.

At the beginning of the second set, Pegula took a 3:0 lead and later went up 5:1. Gauff reduced the deficit to level the score at 5:5, then held serve and guaranteed herself at least a tie-break. Pegula saved her opponent's match point and won the tie-break 7:5, levelling the score in sets.

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Decisive set

In the third set, Gauff immediately secured a break and took a 3:0 lead. Pegula responded by winning two games but was unable to continue her comeback. At 5:2, Gauff served for the match and secured her first victory at the tournament.

In the next round, Gauff will play Linda Noskova, who leads the group thanks to a better ratio of sets won to sets lost. Jessica Pegula will face Marta Kostyuk. The WTA Finals tournament in Indian Wells will run until November 15.

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