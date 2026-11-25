Researchers from Palacký University Olomouc in the Czech Republic have developed a cocktail of three radiotracers for PET imaging of infections caused by Pseudomonas aeruginosa. In animal models, the mixture was able to detect all tested strains of the bacterium, News-Medical reports.

Three markers for different strains

The research team studied three radiotracers: 68Ga-PVDI, 68Ga-PVDII, and 68Ga-PVDIII. Each is designed to detect one of the three types of P. aeruginosa. First, the scientists assessed the stability of the substances and their uptake by microbial cultures, and then examined the distribution of the markers in healthy animals and in two infection models.

According to the findings, the radiotracers demonstrated high stability in in vitro and in vivo experiments, were rapidly excreted by the kidneys, and showed little retention in the blood. Each tested bacterial strain actively absorbed at least one of the three markers.

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Distinguishing infection from inflammation

The cocktail did not accumulate in areas of non-infectious inflammation or in the tested models of infections caused by other pathogens. In addition, the method made it possible to monitor the progression of the infection over several days.

Pseudomonas aeruginosa is one of the main causes of hospital-acquired infections. Patients with weakened immune systems, critically ill people, and patients with cystic fibrosis are particularly vulnerable to it. The study authors note that targeting imaging at specific bacterial mechanisms rather than the body's general inflammatory response could potentially help identify infection more quickly, monitor its course, and assess the response to treatment. The results were published in The Journal of Nuclear Medicine.

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