The administration of Launceston College in the Australian state of Tasmania has withdrawn invitations to politicians for upcoming end-of-school-year celebrations. The decision is linked to the education community’s reaction to a post by state Premier Jeremy Rockliff about a Christmas event at another school, ABC News Australia reports.

Letter from the college principal

ABC has seen a letter from the college principal, Vicki McCrill, dated October 27 and addressed to one of Tasmania’s politicians. The letter states that the college supports the concerns of the Tasmanian Association of State School Organisations, the Australian Education Union, and the Tasmanian Principals Association.

The principal said that the way the premier handled the complaint caused distress and harm to members of the local school community. According to her, the college decided to support union action and withdraw invitations to politicians for the planned celebrations. According to ABC, invitations were likely withdrawn for representatives of all parties.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Christmas dispute

On October 14, Jeremy Rockliff wrote on social media that he had received information about attempts to remove all references to Christmas from end-of-year school celebrations. This concerned Trevallyn Primary School in Launceston, where there were plans to rename the “Christmas on the Hill” event as the “End of Year Extravaganza.”

At the same time, according to ABC, the school still planned to hold a number of Christmas-themed events. The premier did not name the educational institution in his post, but its name was later made public. ABC also reports that the acting principal of the primary school likely went on stress leave.

On Friday, the Australian Education Union called on politicians not to visit Tasmania’s public schools until the end of the fourth school term unless the premier apologizes. Brian Wightman, head of the union’s Tasmanian branch, and Tasmanian Senator Helen Polley called on Jeremy Rockliff and Education Minister Jo Palmer to apologize for the situation.

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