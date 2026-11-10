Government College in Lahore, Pakistan, has set up a commission to investigate allegations of harassment and blackmail against a teacher. This followed an incident on November 7, during which, according to eyewitnesses, two women struck an assistant professor of English during a tea break at the Thaap conference, Dawn reports.

Incident at the conference

According to eyewitnesses, there were three women at the conference: two of them allegedly punched the teacher, while the third recorded the event on her phone. The video later spread on social media. Witnesses said those present tried to stop the women, but unsuccessfully.

Eyewitnesses also said that the women mentioned previous allegations against the teacher and demanded the return of 3.5 million Pakistani rupees which, they claimed, he had received from a girl. They denied the version circulating on social media that one of the participants in the incident was the girl's mother. According to witnesses, the women also referred to an earlier review of a harassment case, as a result of which the teacher was reportedly cleared.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Report within seven days

The institution's Old Ravians alumni association expressed concern over what it described as recurring allegations of harassment, bullying, blackmail and extortion of money. The organization claims that such allegations first emerged in 2024 and that the previous investigation was not transparent.

The institution's administration said that the vice chancellor had taken note of the video and the allegations against the teacher. The commission includes external members and must submit a report within seven days. The institution emphasized its zero-tolerance policy toward harassment and said a decision would be made based on the review's findings. The allegations against the teacher and the women's financial claims have not yet been independently confirmed. Journalists were unable to obtain his comment.

Read us on