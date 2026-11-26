Former FFTX cryptocurrency exchange chief operating officer Constance Wang said Netflix did not consult her about her portrayal in the miniseries “The Altruists.” In a post on X, she criticized actress Madison Hu’s depiction of her, calling it highly stereotypical.

Comments on the accent

Wang noted that one conversation with her could have spared Hu from using a Chinese accent, which, according to the former FTX executive, she does not have.

As Variety reports, Wang had previously also said that she and other former Alameda Research and FTX employees recognized little in the series apart from the names. In her assessment, the plot has little in common with what actually happened at these companies.

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Series plot

“The Altruists” premiered on Netflix on November 19. The miniseries, created by Graham Moore, is inspired by the story of FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried and former Alameda Research CEO Caroline Ellison. The lead roles were played by Anthony Boyle and Julia Garner. According to the official description, the series tells the story of two ambitious young idealists accused of stealing $8 billion.

Bankman-Fried founded the FTX cryptocurrency exchange in 2019. After the company’s collapse, a federal jury found him guilty on seven counts of fraud and conspiracy, and he was later sentenced to 25 years in prison. U.S. authorities alleged that he defrauded investors and customers of more than $10 billion through FTX and Alameda Research.

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