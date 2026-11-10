In Poland, former government plenipotentiary for promoting the country’s brand Barbara Mróz-Gorgoń issued a statement regarding the case of the “Portrait of Poles” report. She said that the Warsaw District Prosecutor’s Office, which is conducting the investigation, has not yet filed charges against her or summoned her to testify as a witness. This was reported by Polsat News.

Explanation regarding the working file

Mróz-Gorgoń stated that the 26-page document, which was criticized for factual, linguistic and editorial errors, was working material rather than the final version of the report. According to her, the file was published on the website of the Marka Polska Think Tank Foundation, which she headed at the time, due to a technical error.

The former official acknowledged as a mistake that she attached the working file to an email sent to think tank members. According to her account, the document subsequently became available via a QR code and was publicly disseminated. She also claims that the material was organized using editorial tools, including artificial intelligence, and that its content consisted of working theses and open questions for further work.

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Claims regarding the final report and payment

According to Mróz-Gorgoń, the published 26-page file was not the document for which payment was made, including from state funds. She stated that the final report was 156 pages long and resulted from several months of qualitative research, meetings and panels across the country involving more than 100 people.

She said that she received 60,000 zlotys gross for several months of work, in two payments of 30,000 zlotys each. Mróz-Gorgoń assured that the Marka Polska Think Tank Foundation was not a recipient of funds from Poland’s Ministry of Sport and Tourism or other entities involved in carrying out the state task. Through representatives, she submitted documents and information to the prosecutor’s office, declaring her readiness to cooperate with the investigation. At the end of her statement, she apologized for the mistake, which, she said, had cost her dearly in her professional and private life.

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