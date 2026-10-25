In Israel, former chief military prosecutor Yana Modgavrishvili was chosen to lead the prosecution's work in cases involving people suspected of involvement in the Hamas-led attack on October 7, 2023, and the holding of hostages in Gaza. This was reported by The Jerusalem Post.

Special court in Jerusalem

The appointment comes amid preparations in Jerusalem for a special military court to hear these cases. The planned trials will concern not only members of the Nukhba unit, but also other people suspected of involvement in the events of October 7.

The outlet contacted the Israel Defense Forces for clarification regarding Modgavrishvili's specific duties and the timetable for the start of court proceedings.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Knesset decision and venue for the court

On May 11, the Knesset approved legislation that creates a separate legal framework for these prosecutions. Ninety-three lawmakers voted in favor of the decision, with no votes against. The legislative initiative was promoted by Simcha Rothman of the Religious Zionism party and Yulia Malinovskaya of the Yisrael Beiteinu party.

On June 17, Rothman and Malinovskaya visited the Atarot area in northern Jerusalem, where they were presented with two possible sites for the court. The announced plans provided for nine courtrooms, as well as space for victims' families, the public, and journalists. Rothman cited proximity to Ofer Prison and checkpoints used by Palestinian lawyers among the logistical factors.

Modgavrishvili served in the military for more than two decades, including as a military judge and in other legal positions. During her final four years of service, she worked as chief military prosecutor. In 2013, she was also appointed at the Ministry of Justice to review complaints from people interrogated by the Israel Security Agency.

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