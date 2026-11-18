In San Francisco, United States, former Nvidia chief executive Jensen Huang may nominate two candidates to the company's board of directors at the annual shareholders' meeting. As Channel NewsAsia reports, this right stems from corporate documents and shareholder materials.

Under Nvidia's rules, a shareholder or group of shareholders may nominate candidates for inclusion in proxy materials and for a vote at the annual meeting if they have held more than 3% of voting power for at least three years. The company's annual meeting usually takes place in June.

Huang's stake

Huang and entities affiliated with him have held more than 3% of Nvidia shares for over three years, according to LSEG data. He currently owns approximately 3.5% of the company.

He may nominate candidates who meet the requirements for independent members of the board of directors. However, nomination does not guarantee them seats on the board: the candidates must be supported by shareholders in a vote.

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Nvidia may also decline to include a nominee on the ballot if that person has violated the company's charter or internal rules.

Investigation and possible return

On November 8, Nvidia's board of directors announced the launch of an investigation amid reports that Huang may have been a target of foreign intelligence activity. Reuters was unable to determine whether Huang's conduct violated the company's charter or internal rules.

After Huang's resignation last week, some executives, employees, and investors advocated for his return to the position. Huang said it would be an honor for him to lead Nvidia again if the board of directors considers it the best decision for shareholders and employees. At the same time, three people familiar with the situation told Reuters that the board had not considered reinstating him to the position.

After trading closed on Tuesday, Nvidia forecast quarterly revenue above Wall Street expectations.

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