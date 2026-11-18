Former Nvidia chief Jensen Huang has agreed to testify before the US Senate Banking Committee. The committee’s chairman, Republican Senator from South Carolina Tim Scott, said he expects to hold the hearing before Christmas.

Hearings in the Senate and House of Representatives

According to UPI, US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick has also agreed to testify. This became known the day after Huang agreed to appear before three House of Representatives committees on December 1.

In the House of Representatives, Huang is to be questioned about possible Chinese espionage and potential violations of US rules on exporting advanced semiconductors.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Statements regarding Megaspeed

UPI also reported that Huang left Nvidia last week after information about his two extramarital affairs was made public. According to the agency, one of the women, Alice Huang, is suspected of spying for China.

Scott told CNBC that he wants to find out whether the relationships in question affected Nvidia’s control over access to the most advanced chips. He also said that Lutnick and the US Department of Commerce had been warned back in March about the likely assistance by Singapore-based company Megaspeed to China in obtaining advanced semiconductors.

According to Scott, Alice Huang was an executive at Megaspeed, and the company itself should have been added to the list of foreign governments, companies and individuals subject to US trade restrictions.

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