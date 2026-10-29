In Japan, Tatsumi Kawai, a former manager at major construction company Takenaka, admitted to charges of breach of trust in a case involving inflated bills for work related to Expo 2025 in Osaka. The Japan Times reports.

First hearing in the case

The 61-year-old Kawai confirmed the charges brought against him during the first hearing at the Osaka District Court. He is accused of causing financial damage to Osaka-based Takenaka.

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Inflated costs

According to the indictment and other information, Kawai allegedly acted in collusion with the head of a construction company from Nara Prefecture. Investigators believe that from February to June 2025, they inflated the costs of a temporary office at the Expo site.

Investigative sources said that part of the inflated amount was likely used to renovate Kawai's residence in the city of Nara and a cafe run by his relatives. These sources estimated Takenaka's losses at 13.6 million yen.

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