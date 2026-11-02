Former Bosasa chief operating officer Angelo Agrizzi said he intends to appeal a Gauteng High Court ruling in Pretoria, South Africa, ordering him to pay R1,666,582,825.73. He claims he does not have the funds to comply with the ruling and that the amount significantly exceeds the money he personally received from activities at Bosasa.

As Daily Maverick reports, the court ordered Agrizzi to pay this amount with interest accruing from October 29, 2026, until full settlement. Agrizzi, who now lives in Italy with his family, said that he was an employee of Bosasa, not a director or shareholder of the company, and therefore questions the imposition of such liability on him.

Arguments for the appeal

Agrizzi said he would file an application for leave to appeal. He does not dispute his conviction: in November 2025, as part of an agreement with the prosecution, he pleaded guilty to three counts of corruption and one count of money laundering related to his work at Bosasa.

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His argument focuses on the difference between the amount he claims to have personally received and the value of contracts awarded to Bosasa by South Africa's Department of Correctional Services. Agrizzi referred to an estimate of realizable assets of R26.75 million. He also challenged the finding that he had concealed assets in Italy, saying the authorities knew about the property because it had previously served as collateral.

Court findings

In a ruling dated October 29, Judge Mookhine Mosopa rejected the argument that Agrizzi's liability should be limited only to the funds he personally misappropriated. The court found that Agrizzi acted jointly with other Bosasa executives in a corruption scheme used for more than two decades to obtain government contracts worth approximately R2.37 billion.

According to the court's findings, about R75.7 million in bribes was paid between 2000 and 2016 to secure government business. The court also concluded that Agrizzi had not provided complete information about his finances and property, including assets in Italy. South Africa's National Prosecuting Authority welcomed the ruling, stating that criminal justice should provide not only for sentences but also for the recovery of financial benefits obtained from criminal activity.

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